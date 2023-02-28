'Is Rahul Gandhi Congress Agent?': Karnataka CM Hits Back Over Poll Agent Remarks

Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 28 (IANS) Reacting to allegations levelled by the Congress leaders against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda that they have become "poll agents", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday asked whether former AICC President Rahul Gandhi is working as a "Congress agent".

Opposition leader and senior Congress leader, Siddaramaiah had slammed Nadda and Shah, saying that they were working as poll agents.

Addressing the media in Hubballi district, Bommai said the statements made by Congress leaders show the frustration of the party.

"They (Congress) were making such statements as they are worried to see a large number of people gathering during Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to Karnataka," he added.

"Is it right for the former Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) to speak in such language. I will leave it to the people," Bommai said.

Asked about the JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy`s statement that the upcoming state Assembly election will be his last, Bommai said he did not know about the context but this is not the age for retirement as he (Kumaraswamy) still has to serve people.

"All such things happen during the election. The maturity of the voters grows from one election to another. The people will think when politicians speak," he added.

He said a `Rath Yatra` will start from March 1-4 and conclude in Davangere after covering all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state.

"A lot of people will participate in the `Rath Yatra`. The visit of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Karnataka will get massive support, and thereafter other BJP leaders will also be coming to the state."

Reacting to another query, the Chief Minister said the BJP Parliamentary Board will decide on the list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Asked about the issue of the "Go back CM" campaign in Banavasi, Bommai added that he is not bothered about a few people opposing him, adding that the Rath Yatra programme will be completed at any cost.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)