ISI Conspiracy Behind Coup In Bangladesh Or China’s Plot To Trap India?

The protests against the Bangladesh government has escalated into a coup, the country has slipped into the hands of military as the preparations of forming an interim, non-democratic government is underway. The government will now function under the directives of Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman. How did the situation in Bangladesh deteriorate so badly?

Could the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI be behind this conspiracy? Is it possible that China is also involved in this coup because they were unable to interfere due to Sheikh Hasina's good relations with India?

Pakistan, China’s History Of Destabilizing Indian Allies

Pakistan and China go way back in conspiring to destabilize India's neighbors and ally countries. The same has been done with Bangladesh. There is a strong suspicion that China and Pakistan are behind the coup in Bangladesh.

Earlier, it was China's debt that led to inflation and an economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Pakistan supported the Taliban, which enabled the Taliban to seize control of Afghanistan. In Nepal, power changes frequently at China's behest.

In 2021, the terrorist organization Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, replacing the democratic government.

In 2021, the military overthrew the elected government in Myanmar and established military rule.

In 2022, due to public uprising, then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka had to flee the country.

In 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh not only had to resign but also flee the country. Coups have occurred in countries around India in the past four years, all of which had strong relations with India. There is someone who wants India's relations with these countries to deteriorate.

Why Are Pakistan, China Under Suspicion

Since Bangladesh gained independence in 1971, Pakistan has continually sought to destabilize the country, with the ISI possibly playing a role in the recent coup. This movement saw participation from radical forces and NGOs, potentially funded by the ISI.

China, previously thwarted in its investment efforts due to Sheikh Hasina's strong ties with India, might now attempt to boost its influence in Bangladesh in the wake of the coup.

Rapid Takeover By Army Chief Waqar-uz-Zaman Raises Concerns

Waqar-uz-Zaman assumed command as the Army Chief of Bangladesh in June, with a three-year tenure ahead. In just six weeks, he forced the democratic government out of the country. The Bangladesh Army's actions are under heavy scrutiny, especially as the situation escalated significantly after the army fired on student protestors.

Historically, the Bangladeshi army's record is troubling. In 1975, the army staged a coup, overthrowing Prime Minister Mujibur Rahman's government, leading to 15 years of military rule. Now, another coup has taken place, indicating a return to military control in Bangladesh.