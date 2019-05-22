close

ISRO launches PSLV-C46 carrying earth observation satellite RISAT-2B into space

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) PSLV-C46 carrying earth observation satellite RISAT-2B lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday.

ISRO launches PSLV-C46 carrying earth observation satellite RISAT-2B into space
ANI Photo

SRIHARIKOTA: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C46 carrying radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2B lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday.

The lift-off took place around 5:30 am in the morning.

PSLV-C46 is the 48th mission of PSLV. It launched the RISAT-2B from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC, said a statement released by ISRO. PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration (without the use of solid strap-on motors). This will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 36th launch from the First Launchpad. 

RISAT-2B will be placed into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

This is a developing story

ISRO
