‘It Is Painful To See...’: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ 200-Day MSP Protest At Shambhu Border

Olympian Vinesh Phogat joined farmers at the Shambhu border on Saturday, marking the 200th day of their protest demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Protests are also planned at the Khanauri, Shambhu, and Ratanpura borders. The farmers have been demonstrating at the Shambhu border since February 13, pushing for a legal guarantee of the MSP for all crops, along with addressing other critical issues.

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent athlete and advocate for the farmers' movement, was honored by the farmers during the day's proceedings.

“Your agitation completes 200 days today. It is painful to see this. I pray to God that you get what you have come here for - your right, for justice. Your daughter stands with you,” Phogat said during her address.

When questioned about her disqualification from the Olympic wrestling final and the subsequent controversy, Vinesh Phogat responded, "Please focus on the farmers' struggle today. I don't want the attention on me. I will address it another time."

It has been a turbulent month for Vinesh Phogat, who reached the final of the women's 50kg wrestling event but returned to India without a medal. On August 7, she faced Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold. However, Vinesh was disqualified before the final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit.

The day after her disqualification, she announced her retirement from wrestling and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be awarded a joint silver medal. The CAS delayed its decision multiple times before ultimately rejecting her application for a silver medal in the Paris Olympics.