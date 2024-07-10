ITBP Makes Historic Seizure: 108 Gold Bars Confiscated From Smugglers In Ladakh

Probably for the first time in its history, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has seized over 108 gold bars weighing a total of 108 kilograms. The smuggled gold was confiscated from the possession of two suspects in the Ladakh Sector. An ITBP official confirmed to Zee News that this seizure marks the largest in ITBP's history. He stated that both suspects would be handed over to the Customs Department after questioning.

Regarding the operation, ITBP officers earlier disclosed details at a press conference in Leh.

"On July 9, 2024, around 01:30/02:00 PM, the 21st Battalion of ITBP launched a Long-Range Patrolling (LRP) operation in the border areas of Southern and Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh (specifically in the general area of Chismule, Narbula top, Zakle, and Zakla) to counter infiltration and smuggling activities, which are heightened during the summer season. There were also some intelligence inputs about smuggling activities near Sirigaple, Ladakh," it said.

An ITBP official stated that during patrolling, two suspects were observed in the area. Initially, they claimed to be collecting medicinal plants, but upon further questioning and a search of their tent, a significant quantity of gold was discovered. The recoveries included:

108 International Gold Bars weighing 108.060 kilograms

2 mobile phones

1 binocular

Chinese food items

2 knives

2 ponies, and other items.

The official identified the suspects as Tenzin Targy, 40 years old, and Tsering Chamba, 69 years old, both residents of Hanley village in Ladakh.

The official further mentioned that both suspects were arrested, questioned, and based on their statements, another suspected individual was apprehended. He added that the suspects attempted to evade capture and flee, but their efforts were thwarted by the patrolling party.

According to the official, the operation was conducted by the 21st Battalion of ITBP with active support from the Ladakh and Srinagar Sectors.