NewsIndia
ITBP RECRUITMENT 2022

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Hurry! few days left to apply for Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, direct link here

Interested candidates can apply for ITBP Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 17, 2022, scroll down for direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Hurry! few days left to apply for Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, direct link here

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will soon conclude the application process for the Constable (Pioneer) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. 2022 Interested and Eligible male can apply for the posts through the official website of ITBP recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 17, 2022. 

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of online application: August 19, 2022
Last Date of Online Application: September 17, 2022

ITBP Constable Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 108 posts in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.

  • Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts
  • Constable (Mason): 31 Posts
  • Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Constable Salary details

Pay Scale of ITBP Constable is of LEVEL -3, in the Pay Matric Rs 21700-69100(as per the 7th CPC)

ITBP Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Constable post, candidates must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board along with a one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. Click here for Detailed Notification

ITBP Constable Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post must be between 18 to 23 years of age.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022- Direct link To Apply

ITBP Constable 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Exam, Trade Test and Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction