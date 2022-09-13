ITBP Recruitment 2022: Hurry! few days left to apply for Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, direct link here
Interested candidates can apply for ITBP Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 17, 2022, scroll down for direct link to apply.
Trending Photos
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will soon conclude the application process for the Constable (Pioneer) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. 2022 Interested and Eligible male can apply for the posts through the official website of ITBP recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 17, 2022.
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date of online application: August 19, 2022
Last Date of Online Application: September 17, 2022
ITBP Constable Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 108 posts in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.
- Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts
- Constable (Mason): 31 Posts
- Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts
ITBP Constable Salary details
Pay Scale of ITBP Constable is of LEVEL -3, in the Pay Matric Rs 21700-69100(as per the 7th CPC)
ITBP Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the Constable post, candidates must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board along with a one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. Click here for Detailed Notification
ITBP Constable Age Limit
Candidates applying for the post must be between 18 to 23 years of age.
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022- Direct link To Apply
ITBP Constable 2022 Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Exam, Trade Test and Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME)
Live Tv
More Stories