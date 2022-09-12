AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant posts at aai.aero, direct link here

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airport Authority of India has invited applications for various Assistant posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the desired posts through the official website - aai.aero till September 30. AAI is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 156 vacant posts in the organisation.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 156 vacant posts in the Airport Authority of India. The vacancy details are as follows

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 132 posts

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 10 posts

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 13 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6: 1 post

AAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can go through the eligibility criteria for various posts through the detailed official notification provided here

AAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be 18 to 30 years of age as on August 25, 2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Application fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) to be paid by the Candidates belonging to UR,OBC,EWS category.

No application fee is required to be paid by Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Persons with disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI

However, all the candidates irrespective of any category have to pay Rs.90/- (Rupees Ninety only) as charges for health and hygiene arrangements for Covid19.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for posts mentioned above following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- aai.aero

On the home page, click on 'careers' tab

Click on 'Registration link' which will be available from September 1

Register yourself and login with system generated id and password

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your AAI recruitment application form

Download the application form and save it for future references

It is important to note that only candidates who are Domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands can apply for the above post.