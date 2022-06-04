ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force(ITBP) has called for applications to recruit both male and female candidates for the post of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI). The process of application will be online and those interested can visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The online application will begin on Wednesday, June 08, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts till July 7, 2022. As per the official notification, a total of 38 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates, who are interested in these positions can scroll down for educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (Direct Entry): 21 Posts

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (LDCE): 17 Posts

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The Online Application form begins on June 8, 2022

The Online Application form end on July 7, 2022

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have an Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or university or equivalent.

To check the education qualification, and age limit, candidates are advised to go through the official notification attached below.

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from June 08, 2022, through the official website —recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on a Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Skill Test, Documentation and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME).