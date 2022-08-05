It's AAP vs BJP over illegal constructions in Delhi. An analysis

Illegal constructions and encroachments have forever been plaguing the Capital, often turning out to be a hot political issue. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ensures a slew of schemes for slum-dwellers, including free water and electricity, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the other hand has been regularly carrying out demolition of illegal structures.

Matters escalated in April this year when the BJP-led MCD demolished several jhuggis in Jahangirpuri following violence over a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The demolition drive continued in many other areas, including Mangolpuri, Najafgarh, Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony and Tughlakabad. While the MCD claimed the drive had nothing to do with the violence and was a regular exercise, the AAP retorted back, saying most of Delhi would cease to exist if every unplanned structure is demolished.



Recent Lok Sabha figures show agencies identified 57,014 illegal constructions in Delhi from 2017 to July 2022. These agencies include the MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council and the Special Task Force for Delhi Master Plan. At the same time, 26,124 illegal structures were demolished in the same period. The highest number of encroachments (13,420) was identified in 2019, while the highest number of demolitions (6,192) took place in 2018.