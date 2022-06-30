JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the JAC Class 12 result 2022 for Arts and Commerce stream today, June 30, 2022. It was about to release at 2.30 PM but it was delayed.The JAC 12th result 2022 Jharkhand Board for arts, commerce and vocational streams are now available for the students on the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Nearly 2 lakh students from Arts and Commerce stream appeared for the JAC 12th exams 2022 of which % passed the board exams.

JAC Board Results 2022: Here's how to check class 12 Arts, Commerce result

Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022 link

Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Submit, and your JAC 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 and take a printout for future use.

Earlier on June 21 Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato declared had declared the class 12 science results and class 10th results via press conference.