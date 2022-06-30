NewsIndia
JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Board class 12th Arts, Commerce Results DECLARED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in get direct LINK here

Students can now check their Jharkhand board class 12 result for Arts and Commerce stream at JAC board result 2022 official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jac.nic.in, scroll down for direct link.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the JAC Class 12 result 2022 for Arts and Commerce stream today, June 30, 2022. It was about to release at 2.30 PM but it was delayed.The JAC 12th result 2022 Jharkhand Board for arts, commerce and vocational streams are now available for the students on the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Nearly 2 lakh students from Arts and Commerce stream appeared for the JAC 12th exams 2022 of which % passed the board exams.

JAC Board Results 2022: Here's how to check class 12 Arts, Commerce result

  • Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
  • Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022 link
  • Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Direct Link JAC Result 2022

  • Submit, and your JAC 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 and take a printout for future use.

JAC Arts, Commerce 12th Results: LIVE Updates

Earlier on June 21 Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato declared had declared the class 12 science results and class 10th results via press conference.

