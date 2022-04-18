हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jahangirpuri violence

Jahangirpuri clash: Sonu Chikna, who allegedly opened fire during the violence, held

Delhi police arrested Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus on Monday, ANI reported quoting the police.

Jahangirpuri clash: Sonu Chikna, who allegedly opened fire during the violence, held
(Photo credit: ANI)

New Delhi: In another major breakthrough in the Jahangirpuri violence and communal clashes investigation, Delhi police have arrested Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus on Monday, ANI reported quoting the police.

The 28-year-old Sonu Chikna is accused of opening fire during the clashes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

According to Delhi police, a social media footage in which a 28-year-old man in the blue kurta, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus showed him opening fire during a riot in the Jahangirpuri area on April 16.

As per the police, a team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members.

Meanwhile, one more accused has been arrested on Monday. As per the police, the 36-year-old accused, Sheikh Hameed, is a scrap dealer and disclosed during the interrogation that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the Jahangirpuri violence.

So far, the Delhi Police have arrested 22 people, including the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and a man who had allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector.

Case against VHP, Bajrang Dal

Delhi police registered a case against religious groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for taking out Hanuman Jayanti procession without prior permission reported ANI quoting DCP NW Usha Rangnani.

As per Rangnani, the Hanuman Jayanti procession during which the stone-pelting occurred and led to violent communal clashes in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was conducted without permission from the police.

Meanwhile, accused Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh-Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested.

