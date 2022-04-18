New Delhi: In what marks another major development in the recent Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi police registered a case against religious groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for taking out Hanuman Jayanti procession without prior permission, reported ANI quoting DCP NW Usha Rangnani.

As per Rangnani, the Hanuman Jayanti procession during which the stone-pelting occurred and led to violent communal clashes in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri were conducted without permission from the police.

Meanwhile, accused Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh-Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested.

Jahangirpuri violence investigation

Meanwhile, one more accused has been arrested on Monday. As per the police, the 36-year-old accused, Sheikh Hameed, is a scrap dealer and disclosed during the interrogation that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the Jahangirpuri violence.

So far, the Delhi Police have arrested 22 people, including the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and a man who had allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the clashes.

Owaisi’s one-sided probe allegation on Delhi police

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday in reference to the Jahangirpuri violence said that one-sided action is being taken and that the communal violence takes place when govt want it to happen.

#WATCH | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raises questions over allegedly taking weapons during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri's C block in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ai2xi4DhPt — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

In response to the one-sided investigation allegations, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said the police were not discriminating against anyone.

"During the investigation, if we get evidence against any person, we will take action and arrest them, irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion. We are not discriminating against anyone. The 23 people arrested so far are from both the communities," the Commissioner averred in a media briefing.

Aman meetings

The Delhi Police organised a meeting at the Jahangirpuri police station on Monday in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the violence-hit area in the northwestern parts of the city, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the meeting of the Aman Committee was held at the police station at 1.30 pm.

