Jaishankar Takes A 'Bad Habit' Dig At US-Germany Over Remarks On Rahul Gandhi's LS Disqualification

New Delhi: Days after US and Germany spoke on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (April 2, 2023) criticized the West for its habit of commenting on internal matters of other countries. Speaking during a Sunday morning 'Meet and Greet' interaction organised by Bengaluru lawmakers Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also listed two reasons why we see the West commenting on India.

"I will give you the truthful answer (on why we see West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening," Jaishankar said.

"The second part of the truth - In our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India, and (urging) America and the world (by saying), why are you standing by doing nothing? So if somebody from here goes and says why are you standing by and saying nothing, then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, and part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing," he added.

"The West thinks it has a God-given right to comment on internal matters of other countries," the External Affairs Minister said.

Bengaluru Central MP Sri @PCMohanMP and important functionaries of BJYM Bengaluru were present at the event.



The enthusiasm among Bengaluru’s young to understand India’s standing in the world, our leadership role in G20 and PM Modi’s game changing foreign policy is impressive. pic.twitter.com/QBfEZqp62m — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 2, 2023

Last month, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha from Wayanad, Kerala, after a Gujarat Court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case for a remark using the surname 'Modi'.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma in Surat had on March 23 held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500.

It had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

Gandhi was present in the court when it had pronounced the verdict in the case.

The case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

In his complaint, Modi had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community with his statement.

Gandhi had made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally in Karnataka in 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The sentence of two years invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The RP Act holds that an MP or a member of the legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted for any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.