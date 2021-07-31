हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pulwama encounter

Two Jaish terrorists, including one involved in Pulwama attack, killed in an encounter in J&K

Mohd Ismal Alvi, alias Lamboo, was from JeM leader Masood Azhar's family and was involved in conspiracy and planning of the Lethpora attack

Two Jaish terrorists, including one involved in Pulwama attack, killed in an encounter in J&amp;K
File photo

New Delhi: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one involved in the Pulwama attack, were killed on Saturday (July 31, 2021) in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohd Ismal Alvi was from JeM leader Masood Azhar's family and was involved in conspiracy and planning of the Lethpora attack. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, informed that Alvi stayed with Adil Dar till the day of fidayeen attack.

 

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning after getting inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation was then turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at a search party of the forces.

Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday also conducted raids at 14 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) chief Hidayatullah Malik and recovery of a 7 kg IED in Jammu.

Tags:
Pulwama encounterJammu and Kashmir PoliceTerrorist attack
