Two Jaish terrorists, including one involved in Pulwama attack, killed in an encounter in J&K

New Delhi: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one involved in the Pulwama attack, were killed on Saturday (July 31, 2021) in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohd Ismal Alvi was from JeM leader Masood Azhar's family and was involved in conspiracy and planning of the Lethpora attack. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, informed that Alvi stayed with Adil Dar till the day of fidayeen attack.

Mohd Ismal Alvi @ Lamboo @ Adnan was from family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in chargesheet produced by NIA: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 31, 2021

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning after getting inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation was then turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at a search party of the forces.

Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday also conducted raids at 14 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) chief Hidayatullah Malik and recovery of a 7 kg IED in Jammu.

