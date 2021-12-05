हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh witness fresh snowfall, border roads closed

As predicted by the Kashmir metrological department, the upper reaches of the union territory including several hill stations witnessed fresh snowfall, while rains lashed plains since morning.

Representational Image

Srinagar: The upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed fresh snowfall on Sunday (December 5) leading to the closure of border roads including Bandipora-Gurez road, Sinthan- Kishtwar road and Mughal road.

The Met department said that 2 to 3 inches of snow at Razdan top and continuous snowfall forced authorities to close traffic on some roads as a precautionary measure.

While famous ski resort Gulmarg witnessed 3 inches of snow, in Sonamarg, snow accumulated about 4 inches. 4-5 inches of snow accumulation was seen at Zojila pass. The Srinagar-Jammu road remained open for traffic.

The Met official said that rains and snowfall were likely to increase gradually in intensity and will continue till next 12-18 hours. The weather will improve from Monday onwards.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6°C. South Kashmir’s Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4°C.  Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.7°C and Kokernag recorded 2.3°C.

In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 1.6°C, Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 1.4°C.

In Ladakh, Leh was the coldest place that saw a minimum temperature of minus 6.4°C, while Kargil recorded minus 0.4°C. Drass in Kargil recorded minus 5.1°C.

