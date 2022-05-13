Jammu and Kashmir police constable shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

Pulwama: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable was shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday (May 13). Terrorists fired upon police constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker at his residence in Gudroo, Pulwama. As per the J&K Police, Reyaz was shifted to a hospital in an injured state but later succumbed to his injuries. Two terrorists carried out the attack and they will soon be identified, the police informed. Condemning the “cowardly” incident, Abdul Jabbar, DIG South Kashmir said, “It's a coward attack by terrorists on our Jawan who had gone to drop his 4-year-old son. It is condemnable and we have started our investigation in the matter. We will identify them and give them a befitting reply too. Jammu Kashmir Police has been and will fight terrorists and terrorism and incidents like these won’t affect our morale.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police paid rich tributes to the constable. A wreath-laying ceremony was held in the Pulwama district which was attended by top Police and Paramilitary officials.

Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker #succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SKKXWWd0hW — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 13, 2022

The J&K Police also assured that all the security arrangements are in order in south Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

“We have made all security arrangements. We are capable of dealing with any security challenge,” DIG South Kashmir added.

