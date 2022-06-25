Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting its first ever G-20 meeting next year in 2023. The Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a 5-member committee for overall coordination. The order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government said that the Union Territory's housing and urban development department's principal secretary will be the chairman of the committee. The order further said that "Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee for overall coordination of G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K. The members of the committee include Commissioner Secretary (Transport), Administrative Secretary (Tourism), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality and Protocol) and Administrative Secretary (Culture).''

First international summit after abrogation of Article 370

After the abrogation of article 370, this will be the first international summit to be held in the Union Territory. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India's Sherpa for the G-20. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time.

Political parties in the Kashmir Valley have welcomed the step

Altaf Thakur, State Spokesperson BJP Said "The G-20 summit is not only a proud moment for the Union Territory but for the whole country. It used to happen in foreign countries and now happening here is a great thing. They discuss the business plans and all strong nations like France, Britain and Germany are a part of it. They plan a roadmap for the future and it's a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. The PM has been working on the development of Jammu and Kashmir and It proves it. After the abrogation of article 370, this meeting being held here is something no one would have dreamt of, there is a change on the ground in the Valley."

G M Shaheen, JDU state President said, "Some leaders also congratulated the state and central government for managing to host this summit in the Union territory. ''It's great news. We welcome this, holding a summit here will give Jammu and Kashmir a push for peace. This also shows that peace is returning to the valley. We appreciate it and it's the hard work of the Delhi government as well as the state government."

The summit is likely to be held in January 2023.

