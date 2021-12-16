Jammu and Kashmir: Two unidentified terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Kulgam

New Delhi: Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between the former and the security forces in South Kashmir`s Kulgam district, Jammu & Kashmir police officials said on Thursday (December 16, 2021).

The encounter took place in the Redwani area of the Kulgam district. "Two unidentified terrorists killed. The search operation is going on," the police added.

The firefight, between terrorists and security forces, broke out after a joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

More details are awaited.

