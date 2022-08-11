JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will be closed today, August 11. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till August 11 (5 PM). JEE Advanced application fee for the general category students is Rs 2,800 and for the reserved category is Rs 1,400. Candidates who have secured rank up to 250,000 in JEE Main Result 2022 will be eligible to apply for the same. The JEE Advanced 2022 application process was commenced on 8 August.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important dates

- Commencement of online application process- August 8, 2022

- Last date to Apply for JEE Advanced 2022- August 11, 2022

- JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card release date- August 23, 202

- JEE Advanced 2022 Exam date- August 28, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Here is how to apply

- Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

- Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link that will be availble soon on the home page.

- Enter the login credentials and apply for JEE Advanced by filling in the application form.

- Payment of application fees and click on submit.

- Download the confirmation page of JEE Advanced application form

JEE Advanced admit cards will be available from August 23 and the exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022 in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. JEE Advanced 2022 Full Schedule