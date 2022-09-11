NewsIndia
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Topper Shishir says he did not follow 10-12 hour study strategy

R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone emerged as the topper of JEE Advanced 2022 scoring 314 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay announced the JEE Advanced 2022 Result today, September 11, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. A total of 155538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced of which 40712 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2022. R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone emerged as the topper of JEE Advanced 2022 scoring 314 out of 360 marks.

Though it is a common belief that IIT aspirants study for 12-14 hours continuously Karnataka's Shishir did not follow the strategy to crack IIT JEE Advanced 2022. Talking to news18.com Shishir said that it is not the number of hours but the quality that matters while cracking entrance exams.

As per the new18.com report, Shishir used to take regular breaks while studying however it did not mean a lack of focus. According to Shishir his consistency lead him to this achievement as he was preparing for JEE Advanced exam for the past two years and during that period of time, he made sure that he studied every day.

Earlier Shishir has also secured 1st position in KCET under the pharma category. He scored a total of 178/180 in KCET and secured a CET percentage of 100. In his CBSE class 12 board exams, he scored 97.9 per cent.

