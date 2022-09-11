IIT JEE Toppers 2022: JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED on jeeav.ac.in- Check Topper's list, Pass percentage here

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced 2022 result. All Top 10 students are boys. R K Shishir has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 by scoring 314 marks. Tanishka Kabra is the female topper with 277 marks and Common Rank List (CRL) 16. A total number of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2022 of which 40,712 candidates have passed the exam. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are female candidates.

JEE Advanced: Pass Percentage

Pass Percentage 2022: 26.17 percent

Pass Percentage 2021: 30 percent

Pass Percentage 2020: 28.64 percent

JEE Advanced 2022: Topper's List

Rank List Name of candidate 1 R K Shishir 2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy 3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha 5 Mayank Motwani 6 Polisetty Karthikeya 7 Pratik Sahoo 8 Dheeraj Kurukunda 9 Mahit Gadhiwala 10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

As per IIT Bombay, the JEE Advanced 2022 rank list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process will commence from September 12, and the registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2022 will begin from September 11. The AAT 2022 will be held on September 14.