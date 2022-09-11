NewsIndia
JEE ADVANCED RESULT 2022

IIT JEE Toppers 2022: JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED on jeeav.ac.in- Check Topper's list, Pass percentage here

IIT Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced 2022 result, scroll down to checkout the topper's list, pass percentage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IIT JEE Toppers 2022: JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED on jeeav.ac.in- Check Topper's list, Pass percentage here

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced 2022 result. All Top 10 students are boys.  R K Shishir has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 by scoring 314 marks. Tanishka Kabra is the female topper with 277 marks and Common Rank List (CRL) 16. A total number of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2022 of which 40,712 candidates have passed the exam. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are female candidates.

JEE Advanced: Pass Percentage

Pass Percentage 2022: 26.17 percent
Pass Percentage 2021: 30 percent
Pass Percentage 2020: 28.64 percent

JEE Advanced 2022: Topper's List

Rank List Name of candidate
1 R K Shishir
2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy
3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha
5 Mayank Motwani
6 Polisetty Karthikeya
7 Pratik Sahoo
8 Dheeraj Kurukunda
9 Mahit Gadhiwala
10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

As per IIT Bombay, the JEE Advanced 2022 rank list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process will commence from September 12, and the registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2022 will begin from September 11. The AAT 2022 will be held on September 14.

 

Live Tv

jee advanced result 2022JEE Advanced toppersJEE Advance 2022JEEIIT BombayJeeadv.ac.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022