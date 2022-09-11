JoSSA Counselling 2022 registration from tomorrow at josaa.nic.in, check details here

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay announced the JEE Advanced 2022 Result today, September 11, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Following the declaration of JEE Advanced result, the authority will now commence the Joint Seat Allocation, JoSAA 2022 Process.

According to the official schedule released by IIT Bombay, the JoSSA 2022 registration process will be commenced tentatively on Monday ( September 12, 2022). Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2022 will be eligible to register for JoSAA 2022 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), to be held in online mode for the current year.

ALSO READ- JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED, direct link to check scorecard here

JoSAA 2022 Process Details

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced and Main will have to complete the registration process. Candidates who have cleared JEE Main 2022 will be able to log in using JEE registration number and password while JEE Advanced qualified candidates have to use Advanced registration number.

Registration: Applicants first have to fill their basic details in JoSAA registration form 2022 then will have to choose a list of preferred colleges and courses from during the choice filling process.

ALSO READ- IIT JEE Toppers 2022: Check Topper's list, Pass Percentage here

The list of courses that will be offered by the IITs for admission for the academic year 2022-23 will be made available at the time of online filling in of choices

After the choice filling process, candidates will be required to lock the choices filled. Candidates are advised to fill the maximum number of colleges during the choice filling process in order to increase their chances of getting the college.