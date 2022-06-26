JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Session 1 examination of JEE Main 2022, the registration for Session 2 is underway and will be concluded on June 30. NTA is not only organising the JEE Main examinations but also providing a variety of content to JEE aspirants to prepare for the examinations. Students preparing for the JEE Main examination can access the Mock tests, Content-based lectures through NTA's official website--nta.ac.in. Besides the mock test and video lectures, students can also use NTA's "National Test Abhyas" app to brush up on their exam skills.

JEE Main 2022: NTA's mock test to prepare for exams

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

on the home page, click on the "MOCK TEST" tab

In the newly opened tab, click on "JEE-Main" in the dropdown box under the "exams you would like to appear"

Select the exam paper of you choice

Click on "STAET MOCK TEST" tab available

Read the instruction carefully and start the mock test

JEE Main 2022: Prepare for exams with NTA's "Content based lectures"

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

On the home page, click on "CONTENT BASED LECTURES - FOR JEE MAIN AND NEET-UG BY IIT PROFESSORS / SUBJECT EXPERTS"

In the newly opened tab choose the subject you would like to study viz. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and click

You will be directed to the YouTube where you can choose the content you would like to study

JEE Main: Prepare for exams with National Abyas (NTA) app

Other than mock tests and content-based lectures available on NTA's website, students can also download the NTA app to self-evaluate their exam preparation.

On your smartphone download- 'National Abhyas Test' app from playstore

Register yourself by entering your mobile number, e-mail id and other required credentials

Start self-evaluation by appearing for 3-hour JEE Main full tests as per your convenience. Students can visit NTA official website nta.ac.in for further details

The NTA has already released the admit cards for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 examinations which are being held from June 23 to June 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 Cities in and outside India. Candidates must notice that the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will end on June 30, 2022 so if you have not applied yet, click here for the direct link.

