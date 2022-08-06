NewsIndia
JEE MAIN

JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2 likely TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check your scorecard

NTA is expected to release the JEE Mains Result 2022 on the official website jee.nta.nic.in today, scroll down for official websites to check JEE Main result and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2 likely TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check your scorecard

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the latest media reports, the JEE Main Results are expected to be declared today, on August 6, 2022. However, an official notice from NTA regarding JEE Main Result Date and Time is awaited. 

Websites to check JEE Main Result

  1. jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022
  2. ntaresults.nic.in 2022
  3. www.nta.ac.in 2022

Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022

Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates

  • In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth
  • Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1  result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

ALSO READ- CUET UG 2022: August 6 exam postponed at 53 centres, check new dates for test

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

Students must notice that the NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website 

Live Tv

JEE Mainjee mainsjeemain. nta. nic. injeemain.nta.nic.in 2022jee mains resultnta jee mainsjee main resultjee main session 2 resultjee main result 2022 session 2NTA JEE Mainjee main.nta.nic.injee mains answer keyJEE Main Result 2022jee main answer keyjeemain.nta.nicjeemain.nta.nic.innta jeejee main ntajee result 2022jee.nta.nic

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?