JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the latest media reports, the JEE Main Results are expected to be declared today, on August 6, 2022. However, an official notice from NTA regarding JEE Main Result Date and Time is awaited.

Websites to check JEE Main Result

jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022 ntaresults.nic.in 2022 www.nta.ac.in 2022

Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022

Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”

In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

Students must notice that the NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website