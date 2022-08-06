JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2 likely TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check your scorecard
NTA is expected to release the JEE Mains Result 2022 on the official website jee.nta.nic.in today, scroll down for official websites to check JEE Main result and other important details.
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the latest media reports, the JEE Main Results are expected to be declared today, on August 6, 2022. However, an official notice from NTA regarding JEE Main Result Date and Time is awaited.
Websites to check JEE Main Result
- jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022
- ntaresults.nic.in 2022
- www.nta.ac.in 2022
Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022
Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates
- In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth
- Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key
Students must notice that the NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website
