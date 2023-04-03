Jharkhand: 5 Naxals Killed In Encounter, 2 AK47 Recovered; Operation Underway

Chatra: Five Naxals were killed in an encounter with Jharkhand Police in Chatra, police said on Monday. Among the five who were killed, two had rewards of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads while two others had bounties of Rs 5 lakh each."Five Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chatra. Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs 25 lakh each, and two were carrying rewards of 5 lakh each.

Two AK 47 has been recovered," Jharkhand Police said. The operation is still underway. Further details into the matter are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a joint team of police and DRG arrested three naxals in the insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, the arrested naxals were identified as Samund alias Suman Singh Anchala (42), Sanjay Kumar Usendi (27), and Parasram Dhangul (55)."Acting on a precise tip-off about the presence of naxals, the joint team launched an operation and succeeded in arresting three insurgents from the forest under Koyelibeda police station limits," said Antagarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khoman Sinha.

"The arrested naxals have allegedly indulged in several incidents including torching vehicles engaged in construction works, setting towers on fire, and assaulting people by branding them as police informers and others," added ASP Sinha.