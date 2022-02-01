हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jharkhand eases Covid-19 curbs, allows schools and colleges to reopen from today

The decisions were taken on Monday at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Schools, colleges and universities were allowed to reopen in Jharkhand from Tuesday (February 1, 2022) as the COVID situation improved, officials said.

Schools will reopen for all classes in 17 districts. In the rest seven districts -- Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro -- which have been reporting a higher number of COVID cases, schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12, they said.

Institutions of higher education such as colleges, universities and ITIs were also allowed to reopen, as per an official statement.

The Jharkhand government on January 3 had brought back Covid-related restrictions, shutting down all educational institutions and tourist places, and capping attendance in offices at 50 per cent.

The government also allowed gyms and swimming pools to reopen, while permitting sports events at stadiums without spectators.

The government relaxed the cap on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 people.

Permission was also given for offline competitive examination, as per the statement.

"All parks and tourist places will remain closed. Not more than 50 per cent of the capacity will be present in restaurants, bars, cinema halls, shops and shopping malls at a time," it said.

"All shops (except restaurants, bars, drugstores, petrol pumps) will be open till 8 pm while fairs, processions and exhibitions will remain prohibited," it added.

Jharkhand witnessed a dip in Covid-19 cases on Monday as 733 people tested positive, 305 less than the previous day.

The toll remained at 5,300 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

State capital Ranchi registered the highest number of new infections at 206, followed by East Singhbhum at 172.

Jharkhand now has 6,495 active cases. 

