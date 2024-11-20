Advertisement
Jharkhand Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Who Will Get CM Chair? BJP, JMM Locked In Fierce Contest, Reveals ZEENIA

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2024: The first phase of elections was held on November 13. The second phase of polling took place on November 20. The counting of votes is set to take place on November 23. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 08:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jharkhand Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Who Will Get CM Chair? BJP, JMM Locked In Fierce Contest, Reveals ZEENIA (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Exit Polls: The voting in the Jharkhand Assembly polls concluded at 5 PM on Wednesday. Following the conclusion of polling, ZEE News ICPL exit polls surfaced, predicting a neck-and-neck fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Zee News' AI anchor Zeenia on Wednesday revealed that the Hemant Soren-led JMM is likely to hold an edge with 39-44 seats, while the BJP may bag around 36-41 seats.

The voting for the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand ended today. The first phase of elections was held on November 13. The second phase of polling took place on November 20. The counting of votes is set to take place on November 23. The state witnessed a heated campaign that revolved around several prominent issues pertaining to the state. 

The Jharkhand polls witnessed a two-way fight between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

On Wednesday, polling officials said that voting was conducted peacefully, as nearly 68 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 p.m. in 38 constituencies in the state where voting for the second and final phase of the assembly elections ended.

Polling began at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and continued till 5 PM. However, polling in 31 booths ended at 4 PM. People standing in the queue at those hours were allowed to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

According to the Election Commission's voter turnout app, a voter turnout of 67.76 percent was recorded. As per the data shared by the app, out of all the districts, the highest voting was recorded in Pakur, Jamtara, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Deoghar, and Dumka. All these districts witnessed a polling of above 70%. The lowest turnout was recorded in Bokaro district at 60.97 percent till 5 PM. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

