Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2022: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, (JSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of PGT (Post Graduate Trained) teachers in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from August 25, 2022 on the official website jssc.nic.in.

Jharkhand PGT Vacancies: Important Dates

Commencement of online application process- August 25, 2022

Last date to submit the application for Jharkhand PGT teacher posts- September 23, 2022

ALSO READ- NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst Officer posts, direct link to apply here

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

JSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3120 job vacancies for post-graduate teachers, of which 265 are backlog positions and 2855 are regular positions. Out of the 3120 positions, 2341 will be filled directly, and 779 by teachers with a high school graduate trained teachers.

ALSO READ- IBPS PO Vacancies: Last days to apply for over 6000 posts, direct link here

Jharkhand PGT Teacher vacancies: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the Jharkhand PGT teacher posts can go through the eligibility criteria for various subjects by clicking on the link provided for the detailed notification here

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the Jharkhand PGT posts must be within the age group of 21 to 40 as of January 1, 2022.

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022 application fee

For Candidates belonging to unreserved category application a fee is Rs 100, while those from the reserved category will be required to pay Rs 50.

ALSO READ- India Post Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 98000 posts, check eligibility and more here

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates on the official website jssc.nic.in once the can application window opens on August 25, 2022.