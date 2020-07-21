Jharkhand shocker! COVID-19 claims lives of 6 members of a family in just 16 days

New Delhi: In a shocking report from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, six members of the same family have succumbed to coronavirus in Katras area has shocked the entire state. The COVID-19 made inroads in the family a fortnight ago when the eldest member of the family, an 88-year-old woman, succumbed to the deadly virus.

Residents in Dhanbad are shocked to know about the incident and the district administration has issued alerts and has asked people to avoid unnecessary visits to the city. The border areas along the West Bengal touching Dhanbad has also been completely sealed.

Coronavirus first snatched the mother and then took the life of four sons and now the life of another member has claimed by the deadly virus.

After the death of the mother and five sons of the same family, the administration has sealed the entire Katras area. The people living there are scared and they have urged the state government to provide an ex-gratia to the victim's family besides embarking upon a massive COVID-19 test drive in the area to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The latest victim of the deadly virus is the fifth of the elderly woman. He died on Sunday night in RIMS, Ranchi, after contracting the coronavirus from his mother. Earlier this month, four other sons of the 88-year-old woman succumbed to the deadly virus creating a wave of shock in the entire area.

The fifth son was earlier admitted to PMCH of Dhanbad but shifted to the RIMS after his health deteriorated. Earlier, his brother also died in RIMS due to the COVID-19.

The 88-year-old woman succumbed to the virus at a nursing home in Bokaro. The old lady got infected after attending a wedding of a relative in Delhi. After returning from Delhi, she died on July 4 during treatment and was cremated without any protocol, as her report came only came after her funeral, and the family was shocked to know about her being coronavirus positive.

Since then, five out of six sons of the woman have died due to the coronavirus one by one in the last 16 days.

Dr. Brijesh Mishra, Nodal officer of RIMS, who treats COVID-19, infected patients, said that doctors pour their heart and soul while treating a patient. This shocking news has affected doctors and has also sent a message to society that coronavirus is a deadly disease and it needs to be avoided, he added.

Dr. Devesh of the COVID Department of RIMS said that coronavirus infection has its effect on physical health as well as on society. Senior nurse Ramrekha Rai of the COVID ward in RIMS is also a sad moment on this development. She feels that despite their dedicated services, they could not save the members of this family.

The fifth son (sixth member of the family) died on Monday in the COVID ward of RIMS. Dhanbad Civil Surgeon Dr. Gopal Das told Zee Media that six members of a family from Katras have died so far and the two other members recuperating at the COVID Hospital are in a better condition. He added that the other members also had other diseases and they all were above 60 years of age.

In the last 24 hours, six deaths have been reported and more than 225 people have been found coronavirus positive in Jharkhand, according to the state health department data.

The number of active cases in the state is 2,889, while the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 currently stands at 55.

The maximum number of 71 cases was reported in the Ranchi district followed by 35 in Garhwa district in the last 24 hours.

A total of 117 people were discharged from various COVID-19 facilities in the state including 30 from Pakur, 27 from Lohardaga, and 26 in Ranchi, said the health department data.