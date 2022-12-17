J&K: Banned separatist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami's properties worth Rs 100 crores seized by SIA

Srinagar: Properties belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JMI) worth Rs 100 crores at about a dozen locations in districts Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara have been seized on Saturday by DM Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal & Kupwara on the recommendation of SIA J&K. These properties have been barred with restrictions on usage and entry. To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, the following properties JeI (J&K) have been notified by concerned District Magistrates in exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

These premises have been barred and entry and usage have been prohibited reads the notification. Besides “Red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.

During the seizure proceedings, it was found that about two dozen business establishments in the towns of Kupwara and Kangan are currently running from out these JeI properties on a rent basis. After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI are not penalised and their livelihoods not impaired.

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTIES District Baramulla:

I. Land measuring 01-Kanal & 12-Marla under Survey No. 2228/2015/360 min

II. Land measuring 01-Kanal under Survey No. 2259/405 min

III. Land measuring 32-Kanal & 01 Marla under Survey No. 408

District Kupwara:

I. Land measuring 03-Marla under Survey No. 1074 near Rehmat-Alam Public School

II. JeI office Kupwara (Single Storey tin roofed building) adjacent to Masjid Quwat- ul-Islam Kupwara. (20 business establishments)

District Bandipora:-

I. Land measuring 13 Marla under Khasra No. 113 Min in village Bandipora.



District Ganderbal:

I. Single storey building constructed over Land measuring 10-Marla under Survey No. 2425/1674/1458/315 in village Kangan.

II. Three stories shop constructed over Land measuring 01-Marla & 7 Sirsai under Survey No. 2520/1482/496 min in village Kangan

III. Land measuring 05-Kanal & 15 Marla under Survey No. 954-min, 955-min in village Gadoora Ganderbal.

IV. Abandoned double storey building constructed over Land measuring 01-Kanal & 06 Marla under Survey No. 1488- min in village Safapora Lar

V. Land measuring 18-Marla under Survey No. 722-min in village Kurhama.

Properties in Districts Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Ganderbal of JeI are the 3rd set of properties to be notified in a series of properties belonging to Jamaat- e-Islami in UT of J&K.

The action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in UT of J&K besides being a steppingstone in ensuring rule of law & a society without fear.

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. These are because of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA.