J&K: MeT Predicts Rains With Thunderstorm In Plains, Snow Over Higher Reaches

New Delhi: The Higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, areas like Gurez in North Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir are again covered in a white layer of snow. The change in weather also resulted in an avalanche in the Zojila area of Central Kashmir. The MeT department has predicted intermittent precipitation and thunderstorms to continue at most places of Kashmir and isolated places of Jammu till April 06.

Srinagar Leh National Highway was closed for traffic after an Avalanche hit the Zojila area in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The avalanche hit Panimatha and Kai-Pathri of Zojila pass after the fresh snowfall in the higher reaches. The government has pushed machinery for clearing the highway.

''Fresh snowfall was witnessed in the upper areas of Kashmir Valley including Gurez, Zojila, and Pir Panjal range. Two snow avalanches hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila Pass due to which the road connecting Kargil and Leh with Srinagar has been closed to traffic. Officials said that BRO teams have started the snow clearance operation. The weather will remain like this till April 6. People need to be careful in snowbound areas. Always check the highway status before traveling to these areas, '' said Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director Meteorological Department, Kashmir.

The traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was briefly halted due to the multiple mudslides in the Ramban area. The highway was cleared, and traffic was restored. The MeT Department has also advised the farmers to avoid spraying orchards till April 6 and maintain proper drainage to drain out excess water in fields. Meanwhile, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.9°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

