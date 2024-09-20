J&K Polls: Congress-NC Alliance Will Form Govt With Majority In UT, Says Sachin Pilot

Jammu: Congress National Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in the upcoming elections, stating that the enthusiasm among the workers indicates that the alliance will form government by securing a majority.

He said that people across the region are rallying behind Congress for change.

"The enthusiasm among workers is a clear indication that the alliance will form the government with a majority. People across the region are supporting Congress because they want to change", Pilot told reporters in Rajouri during campaigning for his party candidates in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Lashing at BJP''s election strategy for dividing voters of the region, Pilot said "BJP''s attempts to influence and divide voters will fail. They abstained from fielding candidates in Lok Sabha elections, but now contest everywhere to split votes. They are not in a position to win"

Expressing confidence in party victory, he said "Our alliance candidates are poised for victory, ensuring a majority and forming the government."

Addressing the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was divided into two parts of J&K and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 to carve two union territories, Pilot said "If Congress forms the government, we will restore the state to its previous status. Our manifesto pledges this restoration, reflecting the aspirations and sentiments of the people".

Promising to tackle the designs of BJP-led central government, he said "They will thwart the central government's divisive agenda, which has only brought insult and communal tension to the region. Change is imminent in Jammu and Kashmir."

Responding to another question about BJP's campaign tactics, Pilot urged voters, to "Reject BJP's negative politics and vote for Congress. BJP undermines democracy and public sentiment".

He said that today's elections in Jammu and Kashmir, enforced by the Supreme Court, stand against BJP's reluctance. "During my campaign in Jammu South, Surankote, Thanamandi, and Rajouri constituencies, I have witnessed people's rejection of BJP's fear-mongering and divisive tactics. Let us unite for a better future under Congress leadership", he said.

Pilot was on an electoral tour of Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 and 19. During his electoral programmes in the Jammu South assembly constituency, Surankote (Poonch district), Thanamandi (Rajouri district) and Rajouri assembly constituency, Pilot addressed election rallies in support of Congress candidates.

During the electoral campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Pilot asked that what work has BJP done for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for which they are asking for votes today.

He said, "To save their crumbling government, the central government has distributed millions of rupees in one or two states and those who had promised nothing there".

He said, "I thank the people of the country, who did not allow BJP to cross the majority in the Lok Sabha elections by responding to BJP's negative thinking and arrogance".

BJP wants to create an atmosphere of fear and terror among the people and capture power, Pilot added.

Pilot appealed to the voters to respond strongly to BJP's politics of fear, discrimination, and brother fighting against brother by voting for Congress.