J&K terror funding case: SIA raids 14 locations across valley

New Delhi: According to a handout, the State Investigation Agency, Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations across the valley on October 22 in order to continue destroying the financial networks of militant outfits with the goal of completely destroying its ecosystem and supporting the structure of terrorism. About 14 suspects' homes and business premises in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, and Shopian were searched in accordance with a search warrant. Incriminating material, electronic devices, mobile phones, bank documents, and other items relevant to the investigation were recovered and seized during the searches.

The case involves financial networks of terror organisations operating in the valley, according to the spokesperson. According to reliable information, a group of overground workers of militant organisations, in collusion with and active support from their Pakistan-based militant handlers, including terrorists who had exfiltrated from the valley and are now based in Pakistan, are arranging a variety of logistical support, including channelling finances, with the overall goal of furthering and sustaining terror activities in J&K in order to destabilise the Union of India.

The search warrant was obtained from the Hon'ble Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 7/2022 registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir under Sections 13, 18, 19, 39, 40 UA(P) Act, 121. The data would be analysed, and any leads that emerged would serve as the foundation for further investigation. It is important to note that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terrorist organisations' financial networks, according to the statement.

