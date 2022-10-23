NewsIndia
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

‘Prime-time debate should be on killing of youths in police custody,’ says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti hits the government on Hybrid Terrorists' killing and said, “ my residence is not a topic to debate, Debate should be on how a person is killed in custody.” 

 

 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 12:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mehbooba Mufti gets the eviction notice she received from the government
  • She says, “prime-time debate should be about the killing of 18–19-year-old youth Aamir Bashir Ganaie of Shopian”
  • Aamir Bashir Ganaie of Shopian who died in police custody wasn't proven guilty yet

‘Prime-time debate should be on killing of youths in police custody,’ says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while responding to the questions about the eviction notice she received from the government asking to vacate Gupkar Bungalow, She said "whether it's stopping of issuance of a passport or ED questioning, and now eviction notice, it's not surprising for me at all but what surprises me is the media debates on this eviction notice". Mufti further said that "the prime-time debate should be about the killing of 18–19-year-old youth Aamir Bashir Ganaie of Shopian how he died in police custody. He wasn't proven guilty yet for the crime he was arrested and how he got killed instead of all the security arrangements in custody should be the main debate asking for a probe in the matter".

Mufti said she is ready to leave her Gupkar Bungalow but why is the media debating about this issue on their prime time shows and forgetting the real misery of the people of Jammu and Kashmir? Mehbooba said if the government isn't bothered about her security, she will the government accommodation. Aamir Bashir Ganaie was arrested hours after the killing of two UP-based non-local labourers in the Hermian area of Shopian and was killed the next day during an encounter at Nowgam Shopian in which Police said that he was a Hybrid Lashkar terrorist and had thrown a Grenade on labourers, police said next day when he was taken to a terrorist hideout at Nowgam Shopian the terrorist present there fired upon forces team during which Aamir killed the LED in terrorist firing.

Mehbooba MuftiFormer Chief MinisterJammu and KashmirHybrid Lashkar terroristGupkar BungalowPolice

