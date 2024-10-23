Advertisement
JHARKHAND ELECTIONS 2024

JMM Nominates Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji From Ranchi In 2nd List For Jharkhand Elections

JMM once again expressed confidence in Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi Assembly seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
JMM Nominates Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji From Ranchi In 2nd List For Jharkhand Elections Image: ANI

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Wednesday namimated Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji to contest from Ranchi in the second list for Jharkhand assembly polls. She will face BJP candidate CP Singh for the third time. Earlier on Wednesaday, JMM released its first list of 35 candidates for the state's upcoming assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, respectively. According to the list, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will run for the Barhait Assembly Constituency, while his wife Kalpana Soren will run for the Gandey seat.



Other candidates are MT Raja from Rajmahal, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, Basant Soren from Dumka, Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur, Bebi Devi from Damuri, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar, and Kedar Hazra from Jamua.

