NewsIndia
JOSAA SEAT ALLOTMENT 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result OUT on josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

Candidates can now view their JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 on the official website josaa.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to check the results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result OUT on josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA seat allotment result for round the first round of JoSAA Counselling 2022 today, September 23. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutes through JoSAA counselling can now check results on josaa.nic.in. Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to complete online document verification and fee payment. During the admission process, candidates have to mandatorily carry the JoSAA seat allotment 2022 letter to the respective institute along with the prescribed documents. 

JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat allotment: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website-- josaa.nic.in.
  • On the appeared homepage click on the link that reads "View Seat Allotment Result Round 1"
  • In the newly opened tab entre your JEE Main application number and date of birth
  • Submit and JoSAA seat allotment result for round 1 will appear on your screen
  • Download the result and save

JoSAA Seat Allotment 2022 Result Direct Link

Candidates who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 exam will get admission to the Undergraduate courses for the academic session 20222-23 via the JoSAA counseling. Candidates will be allotted seats and courses as per their scores and the availability of seats under their category.

Live Tv

josaa seat allotment 2022josaa schedulejosaa seat allotmentjosaa round 1 result 2022JEE Advanced 2022JEE Main 2022josaa.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022