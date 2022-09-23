JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result OUT on josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA seat allotment result for round the first round of JoSAA Counselling 2022 today, September 23. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutes through JoSAA counselling can now check results on josaa.nic.in. Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to complete online document verification and fee payment. During the admission process, candidates have to mandatorily carry the JoSAA seat allotment 2022 letter to the respective institute along with the prescribed documents.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat allotment: Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage click on the link that reads "View Seat Allotment Result Round 1"

In the newly opened tab entre your JEE Main application number and date of birth

Submit and JoSAA seat allotment result for round 1 will appear on your screen

Download the result and save

Candidates who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 exam will get admission to the Undergraduate courses for the academic session 20222-23 via the JoSAA counseling. Candidates will be allotted seats and courses as per their scores and the availability of seats under their category.