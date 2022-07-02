Judiciary is only answerable to Constitution: CJI Ramana

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said that the political party in power believes that every governmental action is entitled to judicial endorsement and the parties in opposition expect the judiciary to advance their political positions and cause but the judiciary is answerable to the Constitution only. Chief Justice Ramana affirmed at a felicitation organised by the Association of Indian Americans in San Francisco, US. "As we celebrate 75th year of Independence this year and as our Republic turned 72, with some sense of regret I must add here that we still haven`t learnt to appreciate wholly the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Constitution to each of the Institutions," Chief Justice Ramana said.

"The party in power believes that every Governmental action is entitled to judicial endorsement. The parties in opposition expect the judiciary to advance their political positions and causes. This flawed thinking of all hues flourishes in the absence of proper understanding among people about the Constitution and the functioning of the democratic institutions," he said.

CJI further said, "It is the vigorously promoted ignorance among the general public which is coming to the aid of such forces whose only aim is to run down the only independent organ i.e., the judiciary. Let me make it clear. We are answerable to the Constitution and Constitution alone. To enforce checks and balances envisioned in the Constitution, we need to promote Constitutional culture in India. We need to spread awareness about the roles and responsibilities of individuals and institutions. Democracy is all about participation."

Both India and the United States are known for their diversity, said the CJI adding that this diversity needs to be honoured and cherished, everywhere in the world. It is only because the United States honours and respects diversity, that you were all able to reach this country and make a mark through your hard work and extraordinary skills, CJI told the Indian diaspora there.

He said, "It is the tolerance and inclusive nature of American society that is able to attract the best talents from all over the world, which in turn is contributing to its growth. Honouring qualified talents from diverse backgrounds is also essential to sustain the confidence of all sections of the society in the system. This principle of inclusivity is universal.”

