Juna Akhara demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching, Supreme Court to take hearing next week

Haridwar: Seeking justice in the into the Palghar mob lynching incident, Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara on Thursday (August 20) demanded CBI investigation in the matter. The Juna Akhara's demand comes a day after the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case.

Speaking to media Avdheshanand said, "There has been no action over killing of 'sadhus' in Palghar. Mob killed the innocent sadhus with barbarity in front of the police. There is anger as justice has not been served. Like the Sushant Singh Rajput case, CBI must probe it. This is what religious groups and devotees want. The probe should be handed over to CBI.''

"Many religious organisations have demanded CBI investigation into the case. Saint communities across the world demanding justice for departed souls," he added.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter Avdheshanand Giri wrote in hindi, "The call of millions of saints and the religious people of the country is that the CBI should impartially investigate the killing of saints in Palghar. The country wants justice."

Swami Avdheshanand also received the support of Yoga guru Ramdev on demanding CBI investigation in the Plaghar mob lynching incident.

On August 6, a Supreme Court (SC) bench ordered the Maharashtra government to produce the charge sheets filed in the FIRs related to the Palghar mob lynching case. The order was passed by a SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy while hearing a plea filed by an advocate demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

On June 11, the SC had issued a notice to Maharashtra government seeking response on a petition demanding a CBI probe into the lynching of two sadhus by a mob in Palghar.

The public interest litigations (PILs) in the matter are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in Palghar district.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat`s Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.

The mob lynching of three men, including two saints Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj, Sushil Giri Maharaj, took place in Palghar on April 16 upon rumours that they were kidnapping children to harvest organs, including kidneys.

The two saints and their driver Nilesh Yalgade were going to Surat in a Maruti Eeco van to attend the funeral of a saint from their Kandivali ashram in Mumbai when they were attacked by the mob.