Kanjhawala case victim cremated amid tight security; People shout ‘Anjali Ko Insaaf Do’ slogans during funeral

New Delhi: Delhi Kanjhawala case victim was cremated this evening amid tight security. The mortal remains of the 20-year-old woman were carried to the crematorium in an ambulance while her family members and neighbours walked alongside. People carrying the slogans "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession. They were accompanied by protesters demanding the accused be hanged. Delhi witnessed one of the most horrific incidents on New Year’s eve as a 20-year-old Anjali Singh was dragged to death after her scooty was hit by a car, which dragged her for 13 km. Her body was found in Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday. The body was handed over to the family after Monday's autopsy at Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi earlier in the day. The family members took the remains to her home and then to the crematorium.

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine, and lower limbs led to Singh's death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault", police said. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault.

The body of the Delhi woman who was dragged by a car brought to the cremation ground amid heavy police deployment#Kanjhawala pic.twitter.com/LDFVhOAIF4 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

The final report will be received in due course. The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu, and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

Heavy security was deployed outside her home and the crematorium to ensure no untoward incident occurred.

(With agency inputs)