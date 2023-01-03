Delhi Kanjhawala case: Victim died due to shock, head injury, reveals post-mortem report

The Delhi Kanjhawala case has left the country in shock. The horrific incident where a 20-year-old woman, named Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometers under the vehicle on the city's roads. In a recent development in the Kanjhawala case, the post-mortem report of the woman, states that the death occurred due to shock and injury to head, spine and limbs. Further, as per sources, the 20-year-old woman has ruled out any sexual assault on the deceased as no injury marks were found on her private parts.

"Post-mortem report has been obtained in which it has been stated that the provisional cause of death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of ante mortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with the vehicular accident and dragging" said Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Also read: Delhi Kanjhawala death case: No SEXUAL ASSAULT on victim, says initial autopsy report

"Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault. The final report will be received in due course," said the Special Commissioner of Police. The woman, Anjali, was dragged for about 13 km, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car which hit the scooty she was driving.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu, and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

(With inputs from IANS)