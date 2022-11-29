Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2023 RELEASED at pue.kar.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education, PUE has released the final date sheet for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams ON November 28, 2022. The state education minister BC Nagesh released the whole schedule in a tweet. The Karnataka PU Board's official website, pue.kar.nic.in, offers access to the date sheet that has been made available online. Here is an attachment with the instructions for applicants to check and download their schedules. According to the date sheet, the exam will start on March 9, 2022. On March 29, the last exam will be given. The testing window is from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2023: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, look for latest news

Click on link which reads, “Circular regarding II PUC Final Time Table for Annual Examination March - 2023”

The schedule will be displayed on screen

Go through the dates mentioned on it

Candidates should be sure to print down the schedule for future use and only consult this version, not the provisional one made public in October. Candidates can visit the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in for further information.