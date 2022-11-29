Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2023 RELEASED at pue.kar.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here
Karnataka 2nd timetable 2023: Concerned candidates will be taking exam between March 9 and March 29, 2023, check schedule below.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education, PUE has released the final date sheet for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams ON November 28, 2022. The state education minister BC Nagesh released the whole schedule in a tweet. The Karnataka PU Board's official website, pue.kar.nic.in, offers access to the date sheet that has been made available online. Here is an attachment with the instructions for applicants to check and download their schedules. According to the date sheet, the exam will start on March 9, 2022. On March 29, the last exam will be given. The testing window is from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM.
ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
2023ರ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 9ರಿಂದ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 29ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ. #2ndPucExam2023 pic.twitter.com/y9OnR98UKD — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) November 28, 2022
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2023: Here’s how to download
- Go to the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, look for latest news
- Click on link which reads, “Circular regarding II PUC Final Time Table for Annual Examination March - 2023”
- The schedule will be displayed on screen
- Go through the dates mentioned on it
Candidates should be sure to print down the schedule for future use and only consult this version, not the provisional one made public in October. Candidates can visit the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in for further information.
