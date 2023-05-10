Karnataka Assembly Election Zee News-Matrize Survey: Congress Past Majority Mark, BJP Close Second, But JD-S Twist Can't Be Ruled Out

Karnataka Assembly Election Zee News-Matrize Survey: The Congress is expected to run past the majority mark of 113 seats in Karnataka Assembly Polls, a survey done by Zee News and Matrize suggested. The Congress has emerged as the single largest party with 103-118 seats this election. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to finish on a maximum of 93 seats (Seat range: 79-93); while the Janata Dal Secular is expected to win between 25-33 seats.

Karnataka Exit Polls: Party-Wise Vote Share

The Zee News and MATRIZE exit poll expects the grand old party Congress getting upto 41% votes. The BJP is getting 36 percent, while the JDS is expected to get 17 percent votes. Rest of the parties may get upto 6 percent votes.

Kingmaker JDS

While the Zee News Exit Poll appears to be giving a clear majority to the Congress, if the worst expected number is considered for the grand old party - 103 seats is considered, and similarly, BJP and JD-S performs at their best i.e. 93 and 33 seats, a twist will evolve again.

Such a situation will keep the possibility of a hung assembly, and then, the JD-S, will be in kingmaker's position again.

A look at the voting-day figures

Voting for the high-octane Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 concluded at 7 pm on Wednesday. The three major political parties in contention - BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) - have exuded confidence of their victories. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates in all 224 Assembly seats, while the Congress has fielded its hopefuls in 223 Assembly seats. The grand old party didn't announce a candidate for the state's Melukote seat. Among 2,613 candidates, 2,427 are men and 185 are women. One candidate is in the others` category. There are 5.30 crore registered voters in the state -- 2.6 crore male voters and 2.6 female voters; while 4,927 voters belong to the other category.