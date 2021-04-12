Karnataka colleges to conduct exams as per schedule amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru: The state government of Karnataka has declared that all exams in universities and colleges will be conducted as per schedule despite the state witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan recently said.

“University exams will be conducted as per schedule. Classes will start as soon as exams are over. There will be no vacation. Initially, online classes will be held and then an option will be given to students to attend offline classes,” the Karnataka deputy CM said.

The 11-day ‘corona curfew’ will come into effect in some districts of Karnataka, including the state capital, from Saturday night to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state government had announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.

“Kalaburagi City Police are enforcing the night curfew (between 10 pm & 5 am) very strictly. We request people not to come out without any reason,” said DCP Kishore Babu to news agency ANI.

“Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 82.82 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states”, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 10).

Meanwhile, India reported a record 168,912 COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday (April 12), overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV