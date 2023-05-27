topStoriesenglish2614223
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

Karnataka Congress Govt Terminates Appointment Of Praveen Nettaru’s Wife

Nutan Kumari, wife of the murdered BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was offered a Group C post on contract basis in the office of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:04 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Karnataka Congress Govt Terminates Appointment Of Praveen Nettaru’s Wife

DAKSHINA KANNADA: The newly appointed Congress government in Karnataka has withdrawn the temporary appointment order of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru`s wife from government services in Dakshina Kannada district, sources confirmed on Saturday. Nutan Kumari, wife of the murdered BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was offered a Group C post on contract basis in the office of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

She reported to duty and expressed before the former Chief Minister about her preference to work in Mangaluru. Following her request she was given the post of an assistant in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund section of the Deputy Commissioner`s office in Mangaluru.

Now, the sitting Congress government has withdrawn the order. The sources said that when governments change, temporary staff are generally asked to leave and no special consideration has been made for Nutan Kumari.

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022. The case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The initial probe had indicated that Nettaru`s murder was revenge killing. More than 10 accused, including three assailants, have been arrested.

Hindu activists ran a social media campaign urging the former Bommai government to provide a government job Nutan. The BJP had also built a house for Nettaru`s family.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?