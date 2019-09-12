close

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar's daughter deposes before ED

Aishwarya was summoned for questioning by the ED officials in connection with a money laundering case. 

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar&#039;s daughter deposes before ED

NEW DELHI: Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case.

Aishwarya deposed before the ED officials around 10.40 AM. She, however, refrained from speaking to media while going to the ED office. She is likely to be summoned again for questioning by the ED sleuths if required. 

According to the ED officials, Aishwarya was questioned about the financial dealings of a trust handled by her. The ED official also reportedly confronted Aishwarya with documents of the financial transaction of the trust.

Aishwarya was also allegedly part of the 2017 business deal in Singapore with Coffee Day and Soul Space, according to an ED official.

Shivakumar's daughter was also questioned about an investment of several crores in her name.

In his 2018 election affidavit, Shivakumar had declared Rs 618 crore assets and Rs 108 crore properties in the name of his daughter.

The ED arrested Shivakumar on September 3 after questioning him for over two days in connection with the case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED custody.

Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income-Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016.

An Income-Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of Rs 8.59 crore unaccounted cash.

Thereafter, the I-T Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under sections 277 and 278 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, and sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

