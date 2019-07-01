Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from Assembly

In a fresh trouble for JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, Congress MLA from Vijayanagar Anand Singh on Monday resigned from the Assembly. Singh decided to tender his resignation after meeting Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala. The Congress MLA, however, did not reveal the reason behind his resignation.

Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is currently in the US for the foundation laying ceremony of a temple, said that he was aware of Singh's resignation. Kumaraswamy posted a tweet saying that the foundation laying of Kalabhairaveshwara Temple is going on at New Jersey, United States, under the aegis of Swamiji. Kumaraawamy added that he is keeping a watch over all the developments in state. He also slammed the BJP for day-dreaming to topple the JD(S)-Congress government and form government in Karnataka.

"The foundation laying of Kalabhairaveshwara Temple is going on at New Jersey under the aegis of Swamiji. I am watching all the developments from here. BJP is daydreaming to destabilise the government," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

It may be recalled that few days ago Singh had held a press conference in Ballari protesting the government's decision to approve the sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel. During the press conference, Singh had launched a scathing attack on JD(S)-Congress government and had said that his top priority is to protect the interest of the district and not the party. By making this statement, Singh had dropped enough hints that he would resign from the Congress.Sources said that Singh is expected to join the BJP.

Singh grabbed headlines in January when he had engaged in a fight with Congress MLA J N Ganesh at a resort in Bengaluru. Singh had sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to hospital.