Karnataka Elections: BJP Declares 23 Candidates In 2nd List, Suspense Over Jagadish Shettar Continues

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. In the second list, BJP named Nagaraja Chabbi, a Congress leader who recently joined the saffron camp, its candidate from Kalghatgi, while SC candidate Ashwini Sampangi was fielded from Kolar Gold Field (KGF). Jagadish Shettar, who is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister, was once again not included in the list. Shettar had met BJP president JP Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the names of 23 candidates, in the second list, for the ensuing general elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/0EXwgkapdO — BJP (@BJP4India) April 12, 2023

On Tuesday, the BJP declared its first list of 189 candidates for the May 10 polls.

The saffron party, which aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly, included 52 new faces in the first list.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said he will be contacting MLAs and leaders who have been denied the party ticket for the ensuing elections.

The party will continue to give the leaders due respect and recognition, he said.

"The party has looked after them with respect all these years and their political future will be secure," he told reporters.

Minister and six-time MLA S Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics today, after failing to get a ticket again.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi also announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party after being denied the ticket from Athani.