Karnataka KCET Result 2022 releasing TODAY at 11 am on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check

Karnataka UGCET Result 2022 will be declared on the cetonline.karnataka.gov.in at 11 am, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to announce the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, UGCET or KCET Results 2022 today, July 30. KEA will declare the Karnataka UGCET results online at 11 am at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will be able to checktheir KCET 2022 results on the official websites of KEA – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and also on kea.kar.nic.in.
KEA will also publish toppers' lists in each stream, cut-off scores and other relevant information along with KCET results.

Here's how to check KCET result 2022 

Once released students can check their Karnataka UGCET Result 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Under the admissions section, click on UG-CET 2022 
  • Click on the KCET Result 2022 link available
  • Submit, your Karnataka UGCET result will appear on the screen.
  • Take a printout of the result page for future use.

This year, around 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the state-level entrance test in Karnataka that was held on June 16 and 17. The  Provisional answer key was released on June 22. Ahead of results, KEA had asked candidates to enter their Class 12 board exam marks in the relevant subjects as it will be considered while preparing rank lists.

KCET Result 2022 Live Updates

Karnataka CET is conducted at state-level for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka, which include Engineering and Pharmacy.

