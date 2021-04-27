Karnataka lockdown: What all you need to know before 14-day curbs come into force from tonight

Bengaluru: Reeling under the second COVID-19 wave, the Karnataka government has announced stringent guidelines for the 14-day lockdown which being from Tuesday night till May 12 morning.

"These guidelines, which are meant to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission across the state, will come into effect from 9 PM on April 27 and will be in force till 6 AM on May 12," Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in an order.

The decision to impose the lockdown with exemptions for essential services, transport of goods and scheduled travel by train or plane was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Monday.

Here are some important things you should know

-Movement of people and public transportation in buses, taxis, autos and metro rail will be banned daily except from 6 AM to 10 AM while markets and shops selling essential needs like milk, groceries, eggs, fish, meat, vegetables and fruits are allowed to function.

-Liquor shops or outlets will also remain open from 6 AM -10 AM. Home delivery of liquor or food parcels will be allowed to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes.

-Schools, colleges, cinema theatres, malls, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs and non-essential shops will remain shut during the 14-day lockdown. Hotels, restaurants and eateries are permitted to operate only kitchens for take-away or home delivery of food items. Service will be allowed in their premises. Students appearing for scheduled exams will be allowed to travel in their own or private vehicles with their hall ticket as pass to commute.

-Citizens taking Covid test or vaccination will also be allowed to travel to the nearest designated centres in their city or town. Emergency travel for health reasons or out of the station by train or plane can hire a cab or auto to and from railway station or airport with ticket as pass.

-Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, e-commerce firms, facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, cold storage and warehousing are allowed to operate during the fortnight shutdown.

-Stadia and playground are allowed for organising sports events and practice without spectators. All social, political, entertainment, cultural, religious functions, gatherings or congregations are banned. Religious places or places of worship will remain closed for public.

-Offices of the state government, its autonomous bodies, corporations can function outside containment zones. Courts and offices related to judicial work shall operate as per the guidelines issued by the Karnataka High Court. All other offices shall encourage their staff to work from home. Agriculture and related activities are allowed outside the containment zone.

-Facilities in the supply chain of essential goods will be allowed to operate as per Covid norms. Only essential staff of IT and IT-enabled services companies will be allowed to work from the office while the remaining employees will work from home.

-All industries and production units, except those related to garments manufacturing, are permitted to operate as per Covid appropriate behaviour. Construction activities will be allowed to operate outside containment zones. Marriages are permitted with only 50 people. Cremations or funerals are also allowed to have five people.

