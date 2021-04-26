PM Narendra Modi holds 'fruitful discussion' with Joe Biden, discusses efficient supply of COVID vaccine raw material

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of Washington announcing assistance to India amid the COVID-19 crisis, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden spoke to each other on Monday (April 26) evening. India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases of coronavirus over the last few days, with allies rushing to assist it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and wrote, "Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India."

"My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19," he said in another tweet.

US President Biden too shared a post on social media writing, "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."

PM Modi, Joe Biden underline potential of India-US partnership in vaccine development

PM Modi and US President underlined the potential of the India-US partnership in vaccine development and supply to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and directed their respective officials to maintain close coordination and cooperation in their efforts in this domain, ANI quoted official sources as saying.

PM Modi also informed US President Joe Biden about India's initiative at the WTO for relaxation in the norms of the Agreement on TRIPS to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries. The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch.

The US president and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

Talks happen a day after US ended vaccine raw material export ban

The talk between the two world leaders comes a day after the United States announced assistance to India in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis. Washington also announced raw material for the manufacture of Indian Covishield vaccine in India.

The breakthrough on raw material for COVID vaccines manufacture in India came after Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to each other. Other than that, US will be supplying therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and PPE, oxygen generators, deploy an expert team of health advisors from CDC & USAID to help india.

A US readout of Doval-Jake talks said, "Building on the seven-decade health partnership between the United States and India —including battles against smallpox, polio, and HIV — they resolved that India and the United States will continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic together."

Top officials from the US tweeted in a massive show of support for India as it battles the COVID pandemic. These tweets were by Vice President Kamala Harris , Defence secretary Lloyd Austin, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Deputy Secy of the state Wendy Sherman, US envoy to US Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

